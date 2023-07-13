Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.69

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 83267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

