Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,825. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $448.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

