Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 125.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,041.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.29. The stock had a trading volume of 196,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.61 and a twelve month high of $354.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.