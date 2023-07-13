Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 1-Year High at $240.49

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $240.49 and last traded at $240.41, with a volume of 2809857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

