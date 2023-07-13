Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.00

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $32.70. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 4,819 shares changing hands.
Wake Forest Bancshares Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.
Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter.
Wake Forest Bancshares Increases Dividend
Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile
Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wake Forest Bancshares
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.