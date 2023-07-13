Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.00

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and traded as high as $32.70. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 4,819 shares changing hands.

Wake Forest Bancshares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.

Get Wake Forest Bancshares alerts:

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wake Forest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

(Get Free Report)

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.