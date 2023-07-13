Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $155.04 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

