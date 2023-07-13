Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $347.90

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.90 and traded as high as $378.65. Watsco shares last traded at $378.65, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

Watsco Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%.

Watsco Announces Dividend

About Watsco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

