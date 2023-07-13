Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $144.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.64.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $153.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

