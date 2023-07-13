Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $90.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.50.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.