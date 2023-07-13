Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 2.4 %

WDC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 1,975,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 64.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 53,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after buying an additional 365,964 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 412,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after buying an additional 365,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.