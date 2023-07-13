White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 2.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $191,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTM traded up $14.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,499.00. 1,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,172.00 and a twelve month high of $1,560.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,394.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,419.16.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White purchased 5,916,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

