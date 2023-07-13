Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.42

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.42 and traded as low as C$12.11. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.11, with a volume of 4,181 shares changing hands.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.72 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 69.31%. Research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.8310502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

About Yellow Pages

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

