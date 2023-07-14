10,492 Shares in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Bought by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS BUFF traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,763 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.