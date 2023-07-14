1,560 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

