374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Trading Down 0.8%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.78. 499,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 290,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The company has a market cap of $250.32 million, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 153.93%.
374Water, Inc offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
