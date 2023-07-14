3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

3i Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.81. 39,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,941. 3i Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

3i Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

