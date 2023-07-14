4,317 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VOE stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,530. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.