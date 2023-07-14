48,191 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.