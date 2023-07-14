5,162 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.60 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

