A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

