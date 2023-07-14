ABBC Coin (ABBC) Reaches Market Cap of $87.44 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $87.44 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001272 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.
ABBC Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,561,740 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
