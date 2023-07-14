AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.57-$10.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $133.56 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.35.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

