ABCMETA (META) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $336.39 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,134.33 or 1.00022170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002329 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $311.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.