Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.17

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and traded as high as $21.53. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 41,140 shares trading hands.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

