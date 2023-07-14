Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.17

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and traded as high as $21.53. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 41,140 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
