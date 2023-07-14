agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $318,187.50 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $351,187.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $594,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,689. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in agilon health by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 37.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 39.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.28.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

