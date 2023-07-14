Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $64.25

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.9 %

ALK stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

