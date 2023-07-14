American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

