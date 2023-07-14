American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average of $147.58.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after acquiring an additional 995,321 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

