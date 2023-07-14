Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 6.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMP traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.30. 79,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,417. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.43 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

