Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 14th (AAV, ADZN, AETUF, ANFGF, AOT, ARX, BHP, BIR, BNE, BNEFF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 14th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.40.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($15.82) to GBX 1,140 ($14.67).

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$0.90 to C$0.95.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.50.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,320 ($29.85) to GBX 2,430 ($31.26).

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 545 ($7.01) to GBX 495 ($6.37).

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,500 ($45.03) to GBX 3,300 ($42.45).

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.60.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.80.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.15.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.15.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$15.25.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.20 to C$8.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.50.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from GBX 3,800 ($48.89) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$245.00 to C$258.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.58) to GBX 725 ($9.33).

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 160 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.99).

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 160 ($2.06).

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $300.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $116.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 82 ($1.05).

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.75.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 300 ($3.86).

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.30.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,150 ($40.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.02).

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.50.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$12.25.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.25.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$1.85 to C$2.15.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.50 to C$39.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$95.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$100.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $195.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $195.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.45.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$37.50 to C$40.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$50.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$28.50.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,250 ($67.54) to GBX 5,350 ($68.83).

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$5.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$26.25.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$27.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.50.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.38) to GBX 155 ($1.99).

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

