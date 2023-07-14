Analyzing GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Free Report) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Boxed alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boxed and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.61%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Boxed.

This table compares Boxed and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology 6.96% 18.02% 8.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00 GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.64 $23.97 million $0.86 9.01

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Boxed on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

(Get Free Report)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.