Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,232,000 after buying an additional 329,802 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,631,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

