Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

FI traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $127.58. 438,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,989. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average is $114.04. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

