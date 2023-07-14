Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after acquiring an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

CSCO stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 8,709,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

