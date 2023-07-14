Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 789 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HON traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.93. 621,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

