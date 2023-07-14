APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $29.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

NYSE APG opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,698,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,248,000 after acquiring an additional 594,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in APi Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,883,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

