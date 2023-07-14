Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.09

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as high as C$6.04. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$6.02, with a volume of 2,201 shares changing hands.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of C$35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

