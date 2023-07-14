Ardor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.61 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $73.16 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00047503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

