Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.61. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 1,618,268 shares trading hands.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$518.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

