Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

