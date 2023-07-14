Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 129 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $266.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

