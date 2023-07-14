Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 71 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $478.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $482.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

