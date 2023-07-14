Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 738 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

