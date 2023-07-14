Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Shares Down 2.8%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €1.31 ($1.44) and last traded at €1.34 ($1.47). Approximately 9,298,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.38 ($1.51).

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT1 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.86) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.30) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Aroundtown Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is €1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

