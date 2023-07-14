Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

