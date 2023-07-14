Aspiriant LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

General Electric stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

