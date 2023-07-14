Aspiriant LLC Sells 64 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.04. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

