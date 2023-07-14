Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the June 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARZGY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,649. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.