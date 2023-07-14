Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Trading Up 3.4%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. 8,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile



Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

