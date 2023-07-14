Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $204.86 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

